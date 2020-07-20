Harpootlian asks McMaster to ‘change course’ regarding COVID-19 response in open letter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Dick Harpootlian (D-District 20) has sent a letter to Governor Henry McMaster regarding the state’s response to rising COVID-19 cases.
Harpootlian stated that he feels the Governor needs to ‘change course’ in his response to COVID-19.
Harpootlian also stated that he has had extensive discussions with DHEC and is asking them to exercise their powers under the Emergency Health Powers Act.
You can read to full letter below:
