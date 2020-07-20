Gov. McMaster to make announcement in Greenville regarding education relief funds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to hold a press conference in Greenville to announce the investment of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds on July 20.
Those funds were granted to the state under the CARES Act.
McMaster recently announced an investment of GEER funds to South Carolina’s eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The press conference is expected to begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Hampton Park Christian School located at 875 State Park Rd.
The lieutenant governor, members of the General Assembly and state educators will be in attendance.
