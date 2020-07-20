Former Gamecocks star Wilson discusses being a Black woman in America in open letter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, A’ja Wilson addressed race as a Black woman in America in her latest entry in “The Players’ Tribune.”
Wilson, a former standout at the University of South Carolina and Heathwood Hall who currently plays for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, recalled one of her first encounters with racism as a child in the open letter. The two-time WNBA All-Star also talked about the perception of how Black women are viewed in society.
“At the end of the day, Black girls all across the country need to hear the truth,” Wilson wrote. “They need to know what they’re in for. Most of the time, we don’t get ‘the talk.’ The boys get that. They get told about how they’re seen as a threat to police, about how to navigate the world, about how to just survive. And that’s very necessary. But what do the Black girls get?”
Wilson’s unapologetic open letter also talks about her push to make sure her voice was heard even as one of the top recruits in the country in girls’ basketball.
Ultimately, Wilson penned the letter as a message of solidarity for girls and women who look like her.
“Keep on fighting, Black girls,” she wrote. “I see you. I got you.”
You can read the full letter by visiting this link.
