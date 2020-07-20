Forest Acres man arrested in connection with sexual exploration of a minor charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced the arrest of 21-year-old Connor Evans Vaules in connection with five charges of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say the Forest Acres man possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Vaules was taken into custody on July 17 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and Forest Acres Police Department assisted with the investigation and arrest.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
