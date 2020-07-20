First Alert Forecast: Tracking more heat and more storms this week!

By Dominic Brown | July 20, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 7:29 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself for more heat and more storms as we move through your work week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. A few showers or storms are possible early (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most areas through the week.

· A few showers and storms are possible each day. Rain chances are around 30% Tuesday and Wednesday, then up to 40% by Thursday.

· Storm chances are up to 50% by Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.

Dominic Brown's July 20th Forecast

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, we'll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. A few showers and storms are possible early (20-30%). Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will likely go away for most of the Midlands. Some patchy fog could develop in a few spots. Lows will be in the mid and upper 70s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we're expecting more hot, humid weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like 103-106 degrees each afternoon. Be careful if you have to spend a lot of time outdoors. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30%.

Rain chances will go up a bit by Thursday and Friday (40-50%). The storms will be scattered though. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Head index values will be in the triple digits.

We're also tracking a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend. In fact, rain chances are around 50% Saturday and 30% on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Also, if you have a chance, look up in the northwest sky to see Comet NEOWISE. Now through July 23, you can check out this rare view of a comet with the naked eye (binoculars might help though). Get away from the city lights about an hour after sunset and look up! Enjoy.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. A Few Showers & Storms (20%). Lows in the mid/upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 90s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Around (30%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.

