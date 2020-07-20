Coroner identifies person killed after tree fell onto boat on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in single-boat accident on Tom Drafts Point off Lake Murray in Gilbert
On July 18, at approximately 1 a.m., Kathryn Grayce Mullins, 20, of Statesboro, Georgia, was a passenger on a pontoon boat that was preparing to dock when the engine cut off.
While trying to restart the engine and gain control of the boat, the boat drifted into a dead tree on the edge of the lake. The tree broke off and fell onto Mullins.
Mullins was taken from the scene to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death was due to blunt force trauma.
No other injuries have been reported. The incident is being investigated by the SC Department of Natural Resources.
