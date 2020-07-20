Black bear caught on camera on Fairfield Co. trail

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Things got “bear-y” interesting in Ridgeway this month.
Just a couple of weeks ago, a black bear was spotted in a trail in Fairfield County.
“My boyfriend and I changed our cam cards out on July the Fourth. We went yesterday on the 19th to swap out our cards to view our images and put out corn and minerals and went back to the hunt camp to see what we had and, to our surprise, [we saw] these.”
Captain Robert McCullough of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said that black bears pop up around the state “more than you think.”
With that in mind, McCullough said you shouldn’t make sudden movements if you see a bear while out on trails. Instead, ease away and be mindful.
“Black bears are very timid,” he said. “They’re going to go away unless it’s a mama with cubs. You know how mamas with children are. That’s the main thing. Just don’t mess with them. Don’t feed them and don’t leave anything out that they can eat.
