Bi-Lo joins list of stores to update mask policy for customers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your local grocery store may now require you to wear a mask while you shop.
On Monday, Southeastern Grocers announced that Bi-Lo and its subsidiaries will now implement a policy requiring customers to wear masks while shopping starting July 27.
“We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers
and their heroic frontline associates,” said Southeastern Grocers Director of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs Joe Caldwell.
Southeastern Grocers owns stores in seven states across the Southeast.
