‘We can’t live in fear’: Bike rally goes on in Grand Strand, despite pandemic

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The familiar sights and sounds of bike week were back in Murrells Inlet on Saturday.
With just one day left in the rescheduled event, bikers continued to make their way down to places like The Beaver Bar and SBB.
While it’s still not as busy as years past, signs of the pandemic are hard to come by.
Meanwhile, some vendors said they’re thankful to finally be seeing the business they’ve been hoping for after uncertainty around if the rally would even go on.
“I mean I’ve been an eventless event vendor for a couple of months now,” said Gia Lane, owner of Earth Tribe Designs. “We can’t live in fear, I’m not going to live in fear.”
Many of the bikers who came out, echoed her beliefs.
“Everyone’s got their bikes running up and down the street,” said biker Ronnie Patton. “Having a good time, even though the virus is alive and kicking.”
At the rally, barely any bikers were seen wearing masks as they browsed what vendors had to sell.
Even bartenders working the event aren’t wearing them, despite an ordinance in Georgetown County requiring employees at food service establishments have to wear them while interacting with the public.
Even a few State Troopers were also seen in the area without masks. South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said masks are still required for officers when interacting with the public.
Still, local business owners are happy with how things turned out, even with changes made because of the pandemic.
“I booked you know, fewer bands,” said Lesley Beaver, owner of The Beaver Bar. “Then, of course, our vendors were spread out so it wasn’t quite such a cluster.”
The Beaver Bar made other changes, including closing the bar inside.
Some bikers at this weekend’s event said they have friends who opted to skip this rally and just wait for the fall event, which is still scheduled for late September.
