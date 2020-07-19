Three juveniles arrested after vehicle chase leads to crash

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Three juveniles who ran away from the Department of Juvenile Justice have been arrested after a vehicle chase ended in a crash.
Officials say the juveniles stole a van after breaking into a church and assaulting a person inside of it.
The van was caught speeding on Wilson Road by a Newberry City Police Officer. After van wrecked a mile pass Riser Road after a chase ensued.
The three juveniles fled the van and disappeared into the woods. Bloodhounds them but were unable to locate them due to heavy underbrush.
Sunday afternoon the three juveniles showed up at St. James Lutheran Church asking for assistance. They then went back into the woods behind the previous location of Metal Masters.
A dog with the City of Newberry began tracking them beside the railroad tracks toward Newberry. Another citizen spotted them near Headsprings Road at the Old Parr Dairy.
Units responded to the location of the K9 and took the juveniles into custody without incident. They were transported from the scene to Newberry County Memorial Hospital to treat injuries they had sustained in the accident.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the car theft and assault.
Due to their ages, the names and pictures of the juveniles will not be released.
