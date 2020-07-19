SLED investigating officer-involved shooting incident in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Orangeburg County.
On July 18, a state trooper stopped a vehicle after it pulled out in front of them. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on US 176 near Holly Hill around 8:15 p.m. The vehicle initially stopped but sped off when the trooper exited his vehicle.
A short pursuit ensued but ended when the suspect ran into a residential yard on Juniper Court and struck a wooden structure.
The suspect then exited his vehicle with a firearm causing the officer to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect.
The suspect, 36-year-old Brandon Skyy Miller, was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The trooper was not injured in the incident.
The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard agency protocol following an officer involved-shooting, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Miller has been charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens. More charges may be pending.
Miller has been transported to Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.
