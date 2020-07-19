RCSD searching for 14-year-old girl reported missing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a missing 14-year-old girl.
Officials say Mia Washington ran away from home on July 9.
Washington is described as 5′7 and 180 pounds. She has black hair with long braids and brown eyes.
RCSD says Washington no longer has active social media accounts.
Anyone with information about Washington’s whereabouts is urged to contact RCSD headquarters at 803-576-3000.
