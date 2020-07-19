FIRST ALERT: Scorching heat index values continue with a few storms around

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Hot and humid conditions are expected again today as highs reach the mid 90s, the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits again today
-There is a low chance of a pop up afternoon/evening storms today.
-Storm chances will increase Monday as a weak trough pushes through the area.
-Daytime high temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 90s this week
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high pressure has continued to usher in heat and high humidity values.
Today the highs will reach the middle 90s with slightly lower humidity values, but you will not notice it because the high temperatures.
Heat index values will range from 101 to 106 through the workweek.
Storm/ Rain chances will remain low (20-30%) today and to start the workweek, they will be highest (50%) at the end of the week as a cold front approaches from the west.
