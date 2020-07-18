Multiple police officers respond to incident in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple police officers have responded to an incident in North Charleston early Saturday morning.
Police were spotted in the area of the Waffle House on Saul White Boulevard off of West Montague Avenue.
Officers have placed crime scene tape in the area, but they have now cleared the scene.
Our crew on the scene reported that officers appeared to be searching the area around the Waffle House and the nearby Econo Lodge. A window has also been shattered and forensic units have also responded to the scene.
We’ve reached out to police for more information.
