Man charged with threatening Walmart workers at 2 different Asheville stores, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested Friday and charged with crimes after police said he was involved in altercations with employees at two Asheville Walmart stores on different days, according to the Asheville Police Department.
James Lawrence Owensby, 43, of Asheville, faces charges of simple assault, two counts of communicating a threat and ethnic intimidation, department representative Lindsay Regner said.
The charges stem from two incidents that happened on June 30 and July 16, Regner said.
Employees at both Walmart locations in south Asheville reported to police the incidents involving a customer threatening staff and, in one case, assaulting a staff member, Regner said.
The investigation into the two cases is centered on the fact that both incidents may have involved actions that were motivated by racial bias, according to Regner.
The State of North Carolina has two provisions in its general statutes for prosecuting crimes motivated by bias, Regner said.
Police are conferring with the the Asheville District Attorney's Office in the case while the investigation into the two incidents continues, Regner said.
Anyone with information on either of these case is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.
