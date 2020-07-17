School districts face deadline for fall plans with some saying they need more time

“What really we have to stay focused on is are we creating an environment that is safe for both our students and staff?” Little said, “and if we can say yes to that, and I believe when you do the big three of maximize social distancing, wear a mask, and practice proper hand sanitation, I feel very comfortable with that plan. But when we talk about coming back to school five days a week, we have to be really good at what we do because there’s so much at stake.”