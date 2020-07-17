River Drive reopens after auto repair shop fire forced closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at an auto repair shop on River Drive.
At this point, it is unclear what started the fire. However, the 3800 block of River Drive was closed near the Broad River Bridge because of the fire.
No injuries were reported from the fire. However, authorities said several vehicles were damaged by the flames.
Detours were set up by officials to reroute traffic around the area. However, River Drive has now reopened.
