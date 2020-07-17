RCSD seeks 3 suspects in connection with robbery, shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three suspects in connection with a robbery and a shooting that happened on July 15.
Authorities said two men were walking home from a store around 10:30 p.m. when they were approached on the 7200 block of Middle Street.
The victims said a black sedan pulled up and three men jumped out. According to officials, one of the three men was carrying a gun. When the victims tried to run, one was shot in the upper body, deputies said. The suspects stole the victims’ wallets and cell phones.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition has not been released.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
