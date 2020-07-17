Man accused of shooting up party during argument about alcohol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces multiple attempted murder charges in a shooting deputies say happened after an argument about alcohol at a private party.
One person was injured in the shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12 at Jewel’s Lounge on Broad River Road. That’s near the Dutch Square Center in northwest Columbia.
Deputies say Tyler Channing Hill, 31, was at the lounge for a private party.
The business owner told Hill he couldn’t bring alcohol in past 11 p.m. and asked him to leave the party, the owner told deputies.
Hill refused to leave, so the party was shut down, the owner said.
That’s when Hill got mad and went to his car, where he fired several shots at the building, investigators said.
One person was hit in the upper body by one of the bullets. Bystanders rushed the victim to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known.
Hill was arrested at his house early Friday morning. He faces six counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He’s booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
