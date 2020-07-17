LR5 announces in-person, virtual instruction options for students for upcoming year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families who have students in Lexington-Richland 5 will have two options for their students to start the upcoming school year.
The district has provided an in-person instruction option or a virtual instruction option for families to choose from to begin the 2020-21 school year.
Officials said the in-person option includes safety measures for students and staff, which includes a mask requirement and social distancing protocols at schools and offices.
The district’s virtual option, or the Flexible Innovative Virtual Education academy, will have live classroom instruction with district teachers and independent work. Students who attend the academy will have the opportunity to take part in after-school extracurricular activities at their school. However, transportation for those students to and from those activities must be provided by the student or the family.
District officials added that it could later consider a hybrid model, which allows students to attend a few days per week while learning virtually for the remaining days. However, that model, according to the district, would have to be approved by the state Department of Education.
