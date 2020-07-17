Lexington Two to offer hybrid instruction, virtual academy for students for 2020-21 school year

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Lexington Two announced their plan to provide instruction for students for the upcoming school year.
The school board has endorsed a hybrid or blended plan for face-to-face instruction to begin the academic year. This would allow 4K-12 students to attend in-person learning for two days a week while taking part in virtual learning for three days a week. Under this plan, only 50% of students would be brought into the buildings and that would allow for the smallest class sizes and social distancing.
Officials said the hybrid/blended plan also pairs with the Lexington Two Virtual Academy program, which is a full-time learning plan for 5K-12 students.
“In developing these two choices, Lexington Two leaders continue to monitor results of family/employee surveys as well as the health/safety guidance from local, state, and national sources, information released this week by the governor, guidance from the state superintendent of education, and recommendations of the AccelerateED task force report,” district officials said in a statement.
The academic year for Lexington Two will now start on September 8.
Parents who wish to apply for the Lexington Two Virtual Academy program now have until August 1 to do so.
