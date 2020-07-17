Georgetown County firefighter fired after making racially insensitive, violent posts

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County firefighter was fired on Thursday after making a series of racially insensitive and violent posts on social media.
Community members flagged Bob Kosto’s posts to county officials Wednesday afternoon, county spokesperson Jackie Broach said.
In one post, the county confirmed, the former firefighter shared a picture of a Ram truck that’s front is covered in red paint, appearing to be blood splatter. The caption reads: “Ram ‘Protester Edition.‘”
In another post he shared, it reads: “Black Privilege: The ability to break every law in the country and still remain the victim.”
“Many people were very disturbed by what they had seen,” Broach said. “I think there were some concerns about whether these kind of posts could indicate some concerns for African-American citizens about whether or not they would receive the same treatment from a firefighter as a white resident would.”
Broach said Kosto’s posts were determined to have violated the county’s social media policy. He had been with the county for almost four years.
“You are a representative of this agency, and basically, we hold you to the same standards on social media as we would hold you to when interacting in-person out in the community,” she said. “Our employees’ job is to serve every member of the community, and members of the community have to be able to trust those people, especially if you’re in a law enforcement or firefighter’s position where lives are at stake.”
Kosto’s profile picture, also confirmed by the county, showed the symbol of the group “Three Percenters,” which the Southern Poverty Law Center categorizes as an “anti-government” group.
His Facebook page where he made these posts is no longer publicly available.
