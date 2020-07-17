Free COVID-19 testing available at Brookland Baptist on Saturday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia on July 18.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. at 1066 Sunset Boulevard.
Citizens who believe they have COVID-19 will be tested. A doctor’s order will not be required to be tested. Residents will not be required to make an appointment to be tested.
Anyone who arrives to be tested will receive a mask when they arrive. Patients will be asked to maintain social distancing as well.
Officials with Prisma Health said test results should return within four days. Once they arrive, those who have been tested will receive follow-up information about their test results.
Patients will also receive information on isolating at home, self-care, and seeking additional help if symptoms get worse.
The event could be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
For more information about this testing event, visit this link.
