First Alert Forecast: Take it easy out there! It will feel like the triple digits this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself for even more heat and humidity over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect a few clouds. Isolated showers or storms are possible for parts of the area (20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most areas this weekend into next week.
· Rain chances will increase to 30-40% Saturday and Sunday.
· Even more storms move into our area next week. Rain chances are up to 50% by next Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, a few isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will likely go away for most of the Midlands. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
This weekend, stay cool! In fact, we're tracking temperatures in the mid to upper 90s this weekend. When you factor in the humidity, heat index values will range from 100 to 105 or so. Take it easy out there and drink plenty of water.
We're also tracking a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend. In fact, rain chances go up to 30% Saturday and 40% on Sunday.
More moisture is expected in the Midlands next week, giving way to nearly a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be around 40% Monday through Wednesday, then increase to 50% by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of the week.
Also, if you have a chance, look up in the northwest sky to see Comet NEOWISE. Now through July 23, you can check out this rare view of a comet with the naked eye (binoculars might help though). Get away from the city lights about an hour after sunset and look up! Enjoy.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Showers & Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.