Fairfield Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 55-year-old Winnsboro man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
The man was identified by officials as Marc Koch. Officials said they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that ultimately led investigators to Koch. Authorities said Koch had several files of child sexual abuse material in his possession.
Koch has been charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
If convicted, Koch could face up to 10 years in prison for each count.
