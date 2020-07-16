SC National Guard builds tents next to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center as capacity precaution

Regional Medical Center’s (RMC) Emergency Management joined forces with the South Carolina National Guard and South Carolina Emergency Management to develop a potential Alternate Care Site (ACS) for the region. While additional beds are currently not needed, RMC proactively pursued this option to prepare for any additional spike in COVID-19 cases that could outstrip current bed capacity. The actual construction of the ACS will take 2-3 days to complete. Once the building is complete, medical equipment, monitoring and documentation stations, electronic medical records, etc. will be installed during a 2-3 week period. South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control will inspect the ACS and upon approval, the facility will be ready to take COVID-19 patients should the need arise and staffing is available.