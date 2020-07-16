RCSD: Man wanted after robbing convenience store on Clemson Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for stealing money from a Clemson Road convenience store.
Authorities said the incident happened around 7 a.m. on July 11. The store employee told deputies the man came around the counter and grabbed money out of the cash register while she was helping another customer. When the store employee tried to call for help, officials said the man tried to push her into the office in an effort to get the surveillance video. When she told the man she didn’t have access to the cameras, the man left the store.
The store employee said the man is a regular in the store and had been in the store off and on the previous night.
If you know this man’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.