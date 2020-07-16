Police investigating murder in West Columbia looking for owner of this truck

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As police investigate the murder of a 48-year-old man at a West Columbia apartment complex, they need the public’s help to find the owner of a vehicle of interest.
The investigation began July 14 at the Riverside Retreat Apartments on North Lucas Street, police said. That’s off Sunset Boulevard, just past the Hwy 12 overpass near the river.
Michael James Williams, 48, a resident of those apartments, died, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.
Officials did not say when Williams died, or how he was killed.
Police said surveillance video from the apartment complex showed a mid-90s Chevy Silverado pickup truck at the Riverside Retreat Apartments on the evening of July 12.
Officers want to identify and locate the owner and occupants of the truck.
It has multiple stickers on the rear window, a silver tool box and one fog light, investigators said.
Anyone with information about the truck in question, or the murder, should call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App or by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”
