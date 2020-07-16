Person killed in chain-reaction crash on I-26 in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A three-car crash on Interstate 26 killed one person and injured three others on Wednesday night.
It happened just after 8 p.m. on I-26 East near mile marker 95. That’s near Exit 97 for Broad River Road, near Ballentine and White Rock in northwest Richland County.
Three vehicles going east on the interstate collided, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
A Ford pickup truck pulling a camper was in front. When the truck slowed down, the car behind it also slowed down, but another car behind that vehicle did not -- slamming into the second car and pushing it into the back of the camper, troopers said.
The driver of the second car died at the scene of the crash. He or she has not yet been identified.
Two passengers in that car were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.
Everyone in that car was wearing a seat belt, SCHP said.
The driver of the third car was also injured and taken to the hospital, but it’s not known how seriously the person was hurt. That driver was also wearing a seat belt.
No one riding in the pickup truck was injured and they were all wearing seat belts, SCHP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
