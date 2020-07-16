Kershaw Co. deputies arrest 2 women accused of abusing vulnerable adults

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with two incidents where officials say two vulnerable adults were abused.
According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Sherika Clark and 46-year-old Kim McDowell were each charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Both women were employed as caregivers at Pine Grove School, a facility for those between the ages of 6 and 21 with autism and pervasive developmental disorders.
“These victims were not able to speak for themselves,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. “Thankfully, the school’s administrative staff and your KCSO Investigator Jacob Hammond were able to speak for them.”
The administrative staff at the school called the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, but the sheriff’s office would complete the investigation. During the investigation, deputies said they discovered two separate incidents caught on camera. One incident, according to investigators, captured Clark hitting a man across the head while he was using the bathroom. Clark later turned herself in to authorities on July 14.
In a separate incident, investigators said McDowell was seen on video spraying a man in the face with air freshener. McDowell turned herself in to authorities on July 16.
Both women were released on a $4,000 personal recognizance bond. They have both been fired from the school, according to the sheriff’s office.
The maximum sentence for their charges is five years in prison.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.