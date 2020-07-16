Hot again today, few isolated storms possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Another hot day today, mid 90s with heat index values near 103!
-Just a LITTLE less humidity Friday, still hot though.
-30% scattered storms Saturday, 40% Sunday.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
It’s going to be another hot day today with highs reaching the mid 90s and heat index values near 103. There’s enough humidity in the atmosphere to warrant a 20% chance of isolated storms by the afternoon. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15mph. A large upper level high pressure system sits over the region keeping us hot and mainly dry.
This high moves west a little Friday. This allows for some drier air to filter in Friday. It will only be a very slight reduction in humidity with dew points in the upper 60s instead of low 70s. Temperatures will still be hot, around the mid 90s with heat index values near 100. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated thunder as well.
The upper level high weakens a little Saturday as it pushes farther west. This will allow for a better chance of storms. Expect a 30% chance by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Sunday a weak cold front approaches from the north and will spark a 40% chance of rain and storms. It is still hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Monday is in the mid 70s in the morning as well. Highs again reach the mid 90s and there’s another 40% chance of storms.
