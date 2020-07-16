First Alert Forecast: Stay cool! We’re tracking heat index values around 100 degrees or higher!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking even more hot, humid weather on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect a few clouds. A few isolated showers or storms are possible early (20%). Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· More heat is expected Friday with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be around 100 degrees. Rain chances are around 20%.
· Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most areas this weekend.
· Rain chances will go up to 30-40% Saturday and Sunday.
· Even more storms move into our area next week. Rain chances are up to 50% by next Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, a few isolated showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20%. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will likely go away. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies. Some patchy is possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Even more hot weather is expected Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will likely feel like the triple digits, especially by afternoon. A few pop-up showers and storms could develop Friday afternoon and evening (20% chance).
Rain chances go up to 30-40% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will feel hotter due to the humidity.
More wet weather is expected next week. In fact, rain chances will increase to 50% next Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most of the week.
Also, if you have a chance, look up in the northwest sky to see Comet NEOWISE. Now through July 23, you can check out this rare view of a comet with the naked eye (binoculars might help though). Get away from the city lights about an hour after sunset and look up! Enjoy.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Isolated Showers/Storms Early (20%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
