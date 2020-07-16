Driver killed in single-car crash on rural road outside Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A person died in a crash on a rural road in Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Perry Lane near Greenbrier Mossydale Road, about two miles outside Winnsboro, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
A person was driving a car on Perry Lane when they ran off the road and hit a tree.
Emergency crews rushed the driver to the hospital, but the person later died. He or she has not yet been identified.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, SCHP said.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.