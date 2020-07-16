Dog in Charleston County tests positive for COVID-19 virus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A dog in Charleston County was confirmed to test positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.
This is the first confirmed animal detection of SARS-CoV-2 in South Carolina.
A private veterinarian decided to test the dog, an 8 or 9-year-old shepherd mix, after one of its owners was confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Clemson Livestock Poultry Health Director and state veterinarian Dr. Boyd Parr.
Vertinary findings indicated the dog had a chronic health condition, a release from Clemson University states.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the virus in the dog on July 9.
“Based on current knowledge, there continues to be no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” Parr said. “It remains a good idea to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you do with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from exposure to the virus as recommended by the CDC.”
The dog had to be euthanized due to his chronic condition, Parr said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend routine testing of animals, but says the decision to test an animal “should be made in consultation with and approval of both appropriate state animal health and public health officials.”
