Claflin among HBCUs in expanded partnership with Apple as part of tech hub program

OIRANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Claflin University was announced as one of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities that will become a regional technology hub as part of a partnership with Apple.
According to company officials, the program is part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative, which is designed to teach coding and bring workforce development opportunities to learners of all ages.
The partnership, officials said, is designed to “create a multiplier effect, building capacity at the HBCUs that extends beyond the campus through partnerships with local K-12 schools, community partners, local governments, and other community stakeholders.”
Later this month, educators from each of the 10 HBCUs selected will be among a group of nearly 500 teachers and community leaders who will participate in a virtual Community Education Initiative Coding Academy hosted by Apple for its initiative partners.
Apple is planning to double the number of HBCU partners for this program, which was started in 2019, by the end of the summer.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.