SCDC: No bomb found at Broad River Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After receiving a tip about a bomb threat at Broad River Correctional Institution, officials said no bomb was found Thursday at Broad River Correctional Institution.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said the call came in around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“I wouldn’t say this happens regularly,” Stirling said. “It can happen from time to time, but I can count on one hand the number of times it’s happened since I’ve been director and I started seven years ago.”
Officials with SCDC and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are currently investigating.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia Fire Department, and Richland County EMS were also on the scene.
