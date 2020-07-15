Sheriff: Man arrested after killing repairman who was inspecting refrigerator in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after he killed a repairman who was inspecting a refrigerator at a home in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Jermaine Jackson who has been charged with murder.
“This victim went to this residence to inspect a refrigerator and was shot by an individual who doesn’t even reside there,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Myself, the Sheriff’s Office and the people of this community find this utterly disgusting this individual would act with such a disregard for life, a life that meant much to this community.”
On Tuesday night, deputies responded to a home on Irvin Street just before 10 p.m. after witnesses reported a man being shot.
According to a report, an acquaintance said he and the victim had come to the home to inspect and possibly repair a refrigerator.
The acquaintance said that while he was seated in a vehicle inside, he heard a loud pop before seeing the victim stagger out of the home.
“Witnesses inside the residence told investigators the victim had a firearm on his person,” OCSO officials said. “They said Jackson seized the firearm and shot the victim once before fleeing the residence.”
The 63-year-old victim was transported by his friend to the hospital where the victim was later pronounced deceased. Jackson was later located at his Sawaga Street home in Orangeburg where he was taken into custody.
Investigators said a weapon was located in a concealed location inside Jackson’s home.
Ravenell said the victim was well known not only in the community but known to members of the OCSO as well.
“This is a great loss to this community,” he said. “This man would work hard for his neighbors and customers, sometimes not even charging a penny for his time and effort.”
