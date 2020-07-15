Seventh South Carolina inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced a seventh inmate death from complications of COVID-19.
Anthony Lewis Clark Jr., 70, died at an area hospital on July 14 after testing positive for coronavirus on July 7.
Officials say Clark had several underlying medical conditions.
As of July 14, 84 inmates and 11 staff members at MacDougall Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. 433 of 16,822 offenders have tested positive for coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 125 have recovered and 308 are active cases. There are 89 active staff cases.
SCDC is working closely with DHEC to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage our staff and offenders.
