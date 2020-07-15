RCSD: Man arrest, accused of raping a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 39-year-old man accused of raping a minor for several years.
Roberto Battershield has been charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On June 23, 2020, the victim reported to RCSD that she had endured years of abuse from Battershield.
Further investigation revealed that Battershield is a close friend of the victim’s family and began sexually abusing her when she was 14 years old. The abuse continued for nearly four years and eventually escalated to rape.
The victim told authorities that Battershield repeatedly warned her not to tell anyone. She said she did not feel comfortable revealing the abuse until recently.
On July 10, Battershield turned himself in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
