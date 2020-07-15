Orangeburg Co. man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a minor

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 51-year-old man in connection with sexually assaulting a juvenile for more than a year.
“This individual has been preying on a victim that he had regular contact with,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He has been traumatizing this teen just with his mere presence.”
Duane Todd Laird has been charged with one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Laird was arrested last week after an investigation led to a warrant.
Investigators were made aware of the allegations that Laird may have been making inappropriate contact with students at a local school.
More allegations turned up after an Orangeburg County parent contacted investigators. The parent reported that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted by Larid from 2018 until earlier this year.
“There may be more victims out there, this case isn’t over yet,” Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information in other cases, I urge you to call us.”
Citizens with information about this case are urged to contact OCSO AT 803-534-3550.
