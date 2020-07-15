OCSO releases composite sketch in connection with homicide on Lazy Way Road

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a person believed to be involved with a homicide.
“My investigators wouldn’t give up on what seemed a suspicious death earlier this week,” the sheriff said. “We now have a drawing of a suspect in the case but we need a name now. If you have any information, please get it to us.”
A relative of the victim notified investigators after finding them unconscious inside their residence on Lazy Way Road.
The 27-year-old victim was found unconscious lying in a recliner in his home. He also appeared to have some type of injury to the upper body.
The relative was questioned in relation to the incident and later determined to not be involved.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect in the composite sketch is urged to contact OCSO at 803-531-4647.
