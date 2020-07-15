Missing woman last seen at Red Roof Inn in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help to find a missing Columbia woman who has not been seen in two days.
Viviana Sepulveda-Hernandez, 37, was last seen July 13 at the Red Roof Inn off Two Notch Road between I-20 and I-77 in northeast Columbia.
Sepulveda-Hernandez is 5-foot 4-inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say was wearing a brown shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and tan Air Force 1 tennis shoes when she was last seen.
She’s is known to walk wherever she needs to go.
Sepulveda-Hernandez also needs to take medicine that she did not take with her, deputies said.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at Crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips App.
