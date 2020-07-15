Lowcountry man dies after tow truck crashes into parked car, tree in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 28-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Newberry County.
The collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, happened on Tuesday around 4:!5 p.m. The man was driving east in a tow truck when the truck went off the right side of the road and hit a parked car in the emergency lane near mile marker 80. Officials said the truck continued off the roadway after hitting the car and ran into a tree.
Authorities said the man was ejected from the truck after hitting a tree.
The man has been identified by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office as Zachery Fennessy of Goose Creek. Officials said Fennessy not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The collision is being investigated by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
