LIVE AT 7 PM: WIS hosts Back-to-School Digital Town Hall as debate over reopening intensifies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS will speak with leaders from the Midlands about what school may look like this fall for students and teachers.
The WIS Back-to-School Digital Town Hall will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Watch it live right here or on the WIS News Facebook page.
Guests who will participate in the town hall include:
- Dr. Robin Coletrain, Principal, W. A. Perry Middle School, Richland District One
- Dr. Baron Davis, Superintendent, Richland District Two
- Lisa Ellis, Founder and board member of SCforEd, also a teacher
- Dr. Charles King, Principal, Wateree Elementary School, Kershaw County School District
- Dr. Lauren Matthews, M.D., FAAP, Lexington Pediatric Practice
- Dr. Gregory Little, Superintendent of Lexington One
Wednesday night’s town hall comes the same day as Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement that he wants all public schools to allow in-person learning five days a week starting Sept. 8, along with virtual learning.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman disagrees with the governor and believes schools should focus on the safety of children and teachers when making their decisions.
