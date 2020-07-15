Lexington County Blowfish hosts home opener with safety measures, limited seating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday, it was game-on in Lexington County.
The Lexington County Blowfish hosted the Lake Murray Purple Martins a day after the county council OK’d the team hosting games at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
There was some question after Governor Henry McMaster made comments stating spectator sports were not allowed to resume.
The Governor's office did not return a request for comment about Wednesday's game.
While both teams scored runs early, the real test of the evening was how the Blowfish would manage fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staffers took the temperature of fans before they entered the stadium, with 100.4 degrees as the cut-off.
The stadium featured hand sanitizer stations, social distancing reminders, masked staffers and reduced capacity.
The stadium traditionally holds 2,400, but the Blowfish set the maximum attendance at 800.
As a result, significant portions of the stands were taped off.
Masks were encouraged, but not required for fans.
WIS spoke to multiple fans who said they were comfortable with the procedures that the team put in place.
Fan Roger Hyde said the ability to watch the game was a welcome distraction from tragedy.
“It’s good to be able to get away from that have something else to think about. What’s better than sitting at a baseball park, having a cold beverage, having a hot dog or two watching baseball?”
Two younger fans, Gavin Mathis and Lock Lowder, both said they were happy to be back at the ballpark.
“We’ve been missing ball, I’ve been missing it. I’m just happy to be out here and having fun,” Mathis said. Lowder added “I was very happy. We haven’t watched baseball in weeks, months, long time,” he said.
The Blowfish are scheduled to host games on July 16, 17, and 18.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.