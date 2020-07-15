Lexington Co. man arrested in connection with several burglary incidents, two others wanted

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced the arrest of a Lexington County man in connection with several recent burglaries, grand larcenies, and vandalism cases.
Frederick Michael Nerini, 42, has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and criminal conspiracy.
Andrew Thomas Goff, 34, and Cynthia T. Sallee, 39, are also wanted for their involvement in those incidents.
Goff has outstanding warrants for two counts of burglary 3rd-degree, four counts of grand larceny, two counts of vandalism, criminal conspiracy, and driving under suspension.
Cynthia Sallee is wanted on outstanding warrants of grand larceny and criminal conspiracy.
On July 6 officers were dispatched to The Public Storage located on the 4900 block of Sunset Blvd and The Harvest on the 4800 block of Sunset Blvd. Officials say both places had been burglarized, vandalized, and multiple items were stolen.
At The Public Storage, officers found that the exterior fence to the business had been cut and locks had been removed from several storage units. Numerous items were taken from the storage units to include fine china, carved animal figures, and crystal ware. Two trailers were also stolen.
The value of all items taken from Public Storage was over $21,000.
At The Harvest, officers found that an outdoor shed has been broken into and that lawn equipment, a golf cart, and other items had been taken that valued over $7,000.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that these incidents occurred between July 4 and July 6.
Detectives found surveillance video which showed multiple people who were involved. They were seen driving three vehicles, including one truck that had stolen both trailers from The Public Storage.
On July 9, 2020, images of the vehicles involved and the stolen trailers were shared on the Lexington Police Department Facebook and Twitter pages, and quick tips were provided to the detectives which identified the suspects involved in these incidents.
Investigators interviewed Frederick Nerini, Andrew Goff, and Cynthia Sallee about their involvement in these cases. Detectives were then able to recover all items that had been stolen which were being kept at two residences in Lexington County, South Carolina.
“The use of social media has been a powerful tool for the Lexington Police Department in quickly identifying those who are involved in crimes with the community’s help.” Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said. “This allows detectives to work through cases with unknown subjects quickly and in these incidents in particular, detectives recovered nearly $30,000 of stolen property which was then given back to their owners. We really appreciate our community stepping up over and over again to assist us in keeping the Town of Lexington safe.”
Nerini was given a bond of $20,000 at Lexington County Bond Court. He remains in custody at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Goff and Sallee are thought to have fled the area. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.
