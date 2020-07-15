Lexington Co. man arrested in connection with several burglary incidents, two others wanted

“The use of social media has been a powerful tool for the Lexington Police Department in quickly identifying those who are involved in crimes with the community’s help.” Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said. “This allows detectives to work through cases with unknown subjects quickly and in these incidents in particular, detectives recovered nearly $30,000 of stolen property which was then given back to their owners. We really appreciate our community stepping up over and over again to assist us in keeping the Town of Lexington safe.”