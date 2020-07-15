Hot & Muggy with a chance of some isolated storms today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Hot for the rest of this week with mid 90s.
-Heat Index values near 100.
-Isolated afternoon storms each day (20%)
-A little less humidity for Friday!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
A nice big high pressure ridge sits over the eastern half of the United States. We will see hot temps near 96 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies to start the day and partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The heating of the day will lead to a 20% chance of showers and isolated storms by the afternoon hours.
We’re in the mid 70s Thursday morning. The high pressure ridge sits over the region and keeps us hot. High temps are right around 94 with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and a 20% chance of some isolated storms.
Friday the high pressure moves west a little. This brings in an eastern flow that contains some drier air. I’m not saying it won’t be muggy, but I am saying that most models show a small decrease in humidity. Not a huge decrease, because we still have a 20% chance of isolated storms, but a slightly noticeable one! Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.
Saturday the humidity returns and our chance of storms go up as a weak cold front approaches. Expect partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some scattered storms. The chance of storms goes up on Sunday with a 40% chance of some storms. Still expect lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s.
