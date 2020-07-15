First Alert Forecast: It will feel like 100 degrees in the Midlands through your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The hot weather continues in the Midlands with little relief in sight.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect a few clouds. A few isolated showers or storms are possible early (20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. It will feel like the triple digits because of the humidity. Isolated storms are possible (20%).
· More heat is expected Friday with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances are around 20%.
· Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most areas this weekend.
· Rain chances will go up to 30-40% Saturday and Sunday. Even more rain moves into our area next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, a few isolated showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20%. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will likely go away. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Even more hot weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will likely feel like the triple digits because of the humidity. A few pop-up showers and storms could develop (20% chance).
Rain chances go up to 30-40% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will feel hotter due to the humidity.
More wet weather is expected next week. In fact, rain chances will increase to 50% next Wednesday and Thursday.
Also, if you have a chance, look up in the northwest sky to see Comet NEOWISE. Now through July 23, you can check out this rare view of a comet with the naked eye (binoculars might help though). Get away from the city lights about an hour after sunset and look up! Enjoy.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Isolated Showers/Storms Early (20%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.