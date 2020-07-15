Crash blocks right lane of I-20 East in Lexington County

A crash on I-20 East has blocked the right lane bringing traffic to a halt. (Source: SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 1:58 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A collision on I-20 East has shut down the right lane and caused a traffic jam.

The crash happened near mile marker 59. That’s one mile east of U.S. Highway 1. That lane allows access to Highway 1 and SC-6 only due to construction in the area. The left lane is also separated by a partition allowing traffic to flow down I-20 because of construction.

WIS has been told that the crash involved a large lowboy trailer with two tractors, which will require a large wrecker to move the truck and the trailers.

Motorists are urged to avoid this portion of I-20 East if possible.

