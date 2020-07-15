Crash blocks right lane of I-20 East in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A collision on I-20 East has shut down the right lane and caused a traffic jam.
The crash happened near mile marker 59. That’s one mile east of U.S. Highway 1. That lane allows access to Highway 1 and SC-6 only due to construction in the area. The left lane is also separated by a partition allowing traffic to flow down I-20 because of construction.
WIS has been told that the crash involved a large lowboy trailer with two tractors, which will require a large wrecker to move the truck and the trailers.
Motorists are urged to avoid this portion of I-20 East if possible.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.