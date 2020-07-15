Coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Colleton Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal domestic shooting incident that occurred on Colleton Street.
Leona Toatley, 29, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officials say Toatley shot a male acquaintance, 29-year-old Kornell Willis, at the Gable Oaks Apartment complex.
According to an autopsy by the coroner’s office, Willis died from multiple gunshot wounds.
On July 14 a CPD officer in the area was flagged down in by a resident who said a man was injured inside of an apartment.
The officer then saw Willis laying on the floor of the apartment and called for additional officers to respond to the scene.
Toatley refused to open the door and let officers inside the apartment. After several attempts, an officer was able to open the door.
Officers were able to safely get victim Willis out of the apartment and rendered aid until EMS arrived. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Toatley was arrested and taken to CPD Head Quarters for questioning. She is currently being housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
